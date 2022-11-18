Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,945 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
monday.com Price Performance
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $408.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.