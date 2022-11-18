Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,945 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $408.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

