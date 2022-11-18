Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

NSC opened at $245.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

