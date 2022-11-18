Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $2.15 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,913 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

