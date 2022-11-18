ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Down 1.4%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.68 and last traded at $56.22. 71,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 103,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

