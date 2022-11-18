Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.82 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.77 ($25.54). The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.11. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.53).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

