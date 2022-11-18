Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

