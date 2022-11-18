Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Alumina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Read More

