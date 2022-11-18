Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.75 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.53. 21,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

