Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.75 million during the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.53. 21,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.
About Alvopetro Energy
