Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sam D. Brown Sells 6,961 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

