Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 15,787 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
