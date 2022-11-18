Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.82-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.82-$4.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $180.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Amedisys by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 474.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

