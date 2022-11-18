American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.