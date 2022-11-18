American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Down 2.8%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53. 81,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 312,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

American Lithium Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

