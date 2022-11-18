American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 16th

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

AMNB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile



American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

