American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,973,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 14.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,782,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.67. 25,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,170. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

