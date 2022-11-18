AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

ABC opened at $158.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

