Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.00. 28,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,972. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.