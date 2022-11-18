AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO Stock Up 0.9 %

POWW stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.32. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. AMMO had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMMO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,151 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in AMMO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMMO by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in AMMO by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

