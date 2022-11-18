Amp Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $132.14 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amp has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
