Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE APH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.