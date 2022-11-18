Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

