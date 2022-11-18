Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.

11/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

10/31/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

10/12/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$23.40. 14,224,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,926. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.80. The stock has a market cap of C$44.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

