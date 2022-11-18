Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $60.13

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE GKOS opened at $48.16 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 25.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

