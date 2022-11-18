Analyzing Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) and Its Peers

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hanover Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 30.47% 16.51% 1.57% Hanover Bancorp Competitors 27.16% 12.47% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hanover Bancorp Competitors 677 6767 6348 301 2.45

Earnings and Valuation

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million $23.56 million 5.35 Hanover Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $316.22 million 11.87

Hanover Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hanover Bancorp beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.