AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.02. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 506.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

