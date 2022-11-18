Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $29.03.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.