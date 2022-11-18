ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

ANSS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.46. 1,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

