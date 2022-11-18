ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.66 and last traded at $283.73. Approximately 458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ANPDY shares. KGI Securities raised ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.96.

ANTA Sports Products Cuts Dividend

About ANTA Sports Products

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.9253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading

