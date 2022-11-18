APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.39.

APA Stock Performance

APA traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 191,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,199. APA has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

