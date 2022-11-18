APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $46.94

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.94, but opened at $45.55. APA shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 60,540 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

APA Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

