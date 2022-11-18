Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $353,208.87 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

