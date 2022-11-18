Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.