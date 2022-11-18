Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

