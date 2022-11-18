Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $104.45. 10,266,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,916. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.