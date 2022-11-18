ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Thursday. 29,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

