ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells $613,012.70 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.