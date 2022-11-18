Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Tops $10.41 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $460,254.36 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

