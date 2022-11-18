Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 5.9%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 2,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 461,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

