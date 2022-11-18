Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

