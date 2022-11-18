Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Archrock Stock Down 1.5 %

AROC opened at $8.44 on Friday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

