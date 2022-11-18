Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Archrock Stock Down 1.5 %
AROC opened at $8.44 on Friday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Archrock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 223.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
