Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CFO Gail M. Peck Sells 8,500 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $362,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arcosa by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.