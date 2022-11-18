Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CFO Gail M. Peck Sells 8,500 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $362,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arcosa by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

