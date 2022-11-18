Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 5,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 894,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

