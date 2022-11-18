Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.
ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %
ASC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
