Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ASC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

