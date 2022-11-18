Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.71

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 7857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

