Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.3 %

ARES stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

