argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to €480.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.14.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $363.48 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

