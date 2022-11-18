Artal Group S.A. Buys New Holdings in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,055,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 4.45% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

