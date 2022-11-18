Artal Group S.A. Has $73.84 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $73,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 49,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,457. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

