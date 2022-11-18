Artal Group S.A. Sells 550,000 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.76% of Sage Therapeutics worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

SAGE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

