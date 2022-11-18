Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor Acquires 535 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholle Renee Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,392. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $517.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.2784 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

